‘MRPL CSR policy priority to education, environment’

The corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) accords high priority to education and environment, Srisha M Kumaran, assistant manager of the CSR policy, has said.

The assistant manager was addressing the students after symbolically launching ‘Catch Them Young’ – an initiative of Prajavani and DH to inculcate the habit of reading among students – at Vidyadayini High School in Surathkal on Saturday. “The objective behind the CSR activities in government-run schools and colleges is to ensure that nobody is deprived of education,” he stressed.

“MRPL is committed to developing facilities in government schools in and around MRPL. Students should set aside time everyday to read Prajavani’s ‘Sahapati’ or DH, which is being distributed to them free of cost. One can only take the horse to the river, but it is the horse that has to do the drinking,” he reminded.

“The habit of reading helps in setting goals, improves communication skills and sharing knowledge. The skills are not learnt within the four walls of a classroom but are needed in order to survive in society,” he stressed.

Vidyadayini High School Headmaster Sridhar said under the MRPL’s Shiksha Samrakshan and the ‘Catch Them Young’ campaign two workshops and a quiz competition will be organised.

High school student Peter expressed his opinion about the initiative and said their English knowledge had improved. Chaitra said she had learnt more about places in India. Other students said that they were also able to face the examinations confidently.

Prajavani Mangaluru Bureau chief Prakash Kugve, sub-editor Mahesh Kanneshwara, Lawrence and Sunil of Circulation Department were also present.

5,500 students benefited

Under the MRPL’s Shiksha Samrakshan and PV-DH’s ‘Catch Them Young’ initiative, 5,500 students from 30 government and aided schools, in and around MRPL, were benefited, Prakash Nayak, Prajavani chief of circulation, Mangaluru, said.

PV’s Sahapati and DH with articles on Science, Sports and Agriculture will help students in excelling in academics, he stressed.