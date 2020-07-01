MRPL sponsored overhead tanks inaugurated

MRPL sponsored Overhead tanks (OHT) at Swamilapadau - Bajpe, HPCL Colony - Jokatte and Padupanambur were inaugurated by MLA Umanath Kotian in the presence of B H V Prasad, GGM – HR, Sai Prathvi Salian, panchayat officials and MRPL CSR team.

An anganwadi centre at Padupanambur was also inaugurated by the MLA.

The OHT tank at Bajpe and Jokatte were of 50 thousand litre capacity and were built at a cost of Rs 15 lakh each and the OHT at Padupanambur was of one lakh litre capacity and was built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

MRPL has initiated the building of 25 anganwadi centres in Dakshina Kannada by equally sharing the cost with MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme).

The cost of each anganwadi centre is Rs 10 lakh and MRPL contributes Rs 5 lakh for each of the centres. The anganwadi centre at Padupanambur is the second such centre and the first such centre was inaugurated in Konaje a week ago.