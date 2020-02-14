MSCL, MCC appeal to citizens to take part in ease of living survey

With only a few people taking part in the citizen perception survey 'Ease of Living Index 2019', Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) Managing Director Mohammed Nazir and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady appealed to people to take part in the survey.

The survey was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in order to assess feedback on ease of living in the cities from citizens. The survey will be held until February 29.

Already, Tumakuru has achieved its goal in the Citizen Perception Survey (CPS) ‘Ease of Living 2019.’ The target of CPS fixed for Tumkur City Corporation was 3,181. It has achieved 113% of its target with the participation of 3,608 citizens in the survey within 14 days.

Shivamogga stood in second place in the state with 92% achievement in the target. The target was 3,384. Already, 3,125 people have participated in the survey.

Mangaluru had achieved 47% with the participation of 2,431 people out of a target of 5,172.

Bengaluru is placed at the bottom with only 5% of the people participating in the online survey. The target is to cover 90,266 and 4,791 persons had participated in the online survey.

The previous survey was held in 2017 and Mangaluru was ranked 41st. The public can participate in the survey through the link, http://eol2019.org/citizenfeedback and answer 24 questions. It will take five minutes to answer the questions. This year, there are 114 cities participating in the survey in the country.

The index has sought to rank the cities in the country on the basis of a number of parameters which are important in judging the quality of life of the residents. The quality of life in any city depends on the facilities and conveniences available there, and so the parameters relate to them.

MSCL Managing Director Mohammed Nazir said that posters with a QR code of the questions will be distributed at Kadri Park, Tannirbavi and Panambur beach during weekends.

“We want more people to take part in the survey to make it effective,” he added.