MSP for paddy announced

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 12 2022, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 00:51 ist

Close on the heels of the district Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department receiving the permission to buy paddy varieties like M O 4, Kaje, Jaya, Jyothi, Panchamukhi, Sahyadri and Uma, under the minimum support price (MSP), farmers were asked to register their names at procurement centres in Beltangady, Puttur, Sullia, Bantwal, Moodbidri and Shaktinagar.

Under MSP, farmers registered with the procurement centres will receive Rs 1,940 per quintal (ordinary) and Rs 1,960 per quintal (Grade-01), a press release from the department stated.

