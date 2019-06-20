MU: 5% seats for Kannada students from Gadinadu

The Academic Council of Mangalore University has granted permission for reserving 5% of seats for students, who have studied in Kannada medium from Class I to X, from Gadinadu and outside Karnataka for admission into higher education.

Chairing the first Academic meeting of 2019-20, Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that Kannada Development Authority had received complaints from Gadinada Kannada Samskrithika Sangha, D Hirehalu in Ananthapura district in Andhra Pradesh on denying admission to Kannada medium students from Gadinadu/outside Karnataka to higher education.

As per the Karnataka government’s order, it is mandatory to reserve 5% seats for those students who had studied in Kannada medium up to Class X in schools outside Karnataka, in higher education.

Draft statute

A draft statute related to the appointment, extension of revised UGC pay scale and promotion of teachers and other academics staff in the university and constituency colleges in view of the revised UGC pay scales with effect from January 1, 2016, was also approved.

Autonomous status

The Academic Council has agreed to extend autonomous status to School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya and SDM College, Ujire.

The Council agreed to extend the autonomous status based on the report by review and evaluation committee of the university for a period of five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24.

The standing committee, constituted by UGC, in its meeting held on February 15, 2019, had decided to extend autonomous status to SDM College for a period of 10 years from 2019-20 to 2028-29. The university expert committee too had recommended the same.

Permanent affiliations were granted to Mangalore Academy of Professional Studies, Government First Grade College-Sullia, Manjunath Pai Memorial Government First Grade College-Karkala and Government First Grade College, Virajpete.

While the expert committee of the university has not recommended permanent affiliation to Government First Grade College, Bantwal, in DK district.

Keeping in mind the interest of the students who had passed Senior Secondary Examination (SSE), conducted by Karnataka State Council of Inter Mediate and Higher Education, Mysuru and were admitted to degree colleges during 2018-19, the Council decided to consider SSE as equivalent to Second PU examinations for only those students who were admitted in 2018-19.