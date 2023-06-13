MU academic council approves affiliation of three new colleges

The academic council of Mangalore University (MU) approved affiliation of three new colleges for academic year 2023-24 on Monday.

Mangalore University in-charge Vice Chancellor Prof Jayaraj Amin presiding over the virtual meeting said the new colleges that received affiliation include Shiva’s International Institute of Professional Innovations, Delakatte; Vaibhav College at Hangaloor and Sharaf Institute of Commerce and Arts in Manjanady. Shiva’s International Institute of Professional Innovations will offer a career-oriented certificate programme in hair and beauty therapy and diploma in designing and treating hair.

The intake of students has been limited to 60 each. Vaibhav College will offer BCA and BCom programmes with an intake of 60 and 80 students respectively. It will also offer add-on courses of Artificial Intelligence (AI) big data analytics and cyber security, aviation and hospitality management, supply chain and logistic management. Sharaf Institute of Commerce and Arts will offer BCom with Accounting and Finance and the intake of students has been fixed at 60 students.

Also Read | Bangalore University receives historic A++ national grade

‘Change in name of colleges’

The academic council also approved changing the names of Mangalore Institute of Fire and Safety Engineering College to Minerva College, Mahalingeshwara Temple Road, NH 78, Adyar. The meeting also changed the name of Vikas College to Canara Vikas First Grade College. With Canara High School Association taking over the management, the College Principal had submitted a request on renaming the college. The name of Swasthika National School was changed to Swasthika National Business School.

The administration of Indus College in Puttur has been handed over to Mahaveera Education Trust. The college did not apply for continuation of affiliation during 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21. The meeting approved new permanent affiliation to various degree programmes offered by the colleges.

The meeting also approved continuation of affiliation and extension of affiliation submitted by various colleges coming under the jurisdiction of Mangalore University. Registrar Dr Kishore Kumar C K and others were present at the meeting.