MU College holds ‘Open House-2019’

Dakshina Kannada District Information Officer B A Khader inaugurated the ‘Open House – 2019’ programme organised at the University College in association with the Mangalore University and the University Evening College on Saturday.

Khader, addressing the gathering, said that the University College, which is at the heart of the city, had proved itself to be student and people-friendly.

Open House coordinator Prof P L Dharma said that the College would be the choice of parents who look for safety, discipline and basic facilities for their children.

Evening College Principal Dr Ramakrishna B M appealed to students to make use of new courses available in the Evening College.

Principal Dr Udaya Kumar M A, presiding over the programme, said that education is the path to get the knowledge of life. “Education should be for life and not numbers. Most of the achievers have public education background. Use the information which is at the tip of your fingers and there should be balance between minds and hearts during the selection of the subject,” he stressed.

During the event, teachers provided information to students about the different UG and PG courses available in the college.