MU decides to revamp UG, PG syllabi

Syllabi of under-graduate and post-graduate courses offered by Mangalore University (MU) is all set for the annual revamp.

The 39-year-old university, in tune with trends followed by premier educational institutes across India and world, took a decision to revamp the courses at the third general meeting of its Academic Council for the academic year 2019-20 on Wednesday.

The university decided to take this step with the objective of making its graduates industry compliant and employable with right skill sets, MU Vice Chancellor P S Yadapadithaya said while presiding over the academic council meeting.

New syllabi

“The process will involve multi-sectoral academic inputs in order to make the syllabus relevant. From 2020-21, students across UG and PG degree programmes will have syllabi that will be updated every academic year with each batch studying the set syllabus for the duration of their programme. The next batch will begin their programme with a fresh syllabus,” he said, adding that courses undergo cosmetic changes once in three years.

“These changes were made to suit the needs of academicians and not the interests of students. Even private and autonomous educational institutions have overtaken state universities in revising syllabi to meet the present demands. We are watching change overtake us on an unprecedented scale and the university should meet this change head-on,” Yadapadithaya stressed.

The university will hold a workshop by January 2020-end to chart out a firm course of action towards revamping syllabi.

In the interim, directions will be given to all boards of studies to keep draft syllabi in mind that can be discussed threadbare with domain experts, NGOs, industry representatives.

The university will bear the cost of hosting such experts whose inputs can make a world of difference in the final output, the Vice-Chancellor said.

“Time has come to focus on course outcome with more reference material that students need. This will necessarily mean that the teaching faculty must come out of their comfort zone, revamp their teaching skills and deliver as per expectations,” he said.

Separate workshops will also be held for teaching faculty in order to help them prepare for their new roles,

he said.