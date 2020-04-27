MU gets new registrar

  Apr 27 2020
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 22:32 ist

K Raju Mogaveera took charge as Registrar (Administration) of Mangalore University on Monday.   

K Raju Mogaveera conducted an informal meeting and directed officials to submit a list of priority works in each department to lessen the burden post Covid-19.

He also expressed his desire to implement some new projects like rainwater harvesting (which he initiated in Sirsi) in the University campus.

K Raju Mogaveera had served as served as Assistant Commissioner of Sirsi, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) in Mangaluru City Corporation and Additional Director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

