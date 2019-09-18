MU placed sixth in state varsity rating framework

Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya declared that Mangalore University, which secured sixth position in the Karnataka State Universities Rating Framework (KSURF) 2019-20, will improve its rating by giving thrust to innovation and research.

The rating framework, released by the state Higher Education department in association with Karnataka State Higher Education Council, rated Mangalore University as a ‘four-star institution’. The University scored 612 out of 1000 in the category of Established University, on the basis of comprehensive performance metrics as set out in the KSURF, Yadapadithaya informed members at the academic council meeting held at the new senate hall on

Wednesday.

“This is a comprehensive assessment of all state, private and deemed to be universities in Karnataka and the report has been complied by ‘ICARE Ratings’, the research and analysis division of the Indian Centre For Academic Rankings and Excellence,” he explained.

Four stars

Mangalore University had secured four stars in research excellence, two in innovation, five in teaching excellence, and four each in infrastructure, inclusiveness and social impact. The University has also secured CGPA of 3.22. It had bagged three stars in the KSURF in 2017 by scoring 428 marks.

Yadapadithaya has said that the University will tap its potential to improve in the areas of research excellence, infrastructure, inclusiveness and social impact, which will be reflected in the next ratings.

Admitting that the University had few patents that affected the rating score in innovation category, the vice chancellor said that Mangalore University will set up a patent cell. “This cell will help faculty in all areas related to filing of patent, technically and financially supporting the same. The teaching faculty should make use of the cell and publish papers in reputed journals, which, in turn, will improve research productivity,”

he added.

Scoring

In the field of research excellence, Mangalore University scored 235 marks (out of 400). Under the research excellence, the University had secured 90 points (150); in publications per faculty, citation for publication, 50 points (125); and in improvement in research productivity 20 points (50). In H-index, the University scored a full 75.

In the category of innovation, Mangalore University failed to score any point under patents published, patents granted and spin off companies, while it scored 40 points (out of 50) in industrial research MoU. Mangalore University had scored 244 points (300) in teaching excellence and employability category. It also scored 64 (80) in faculty student ratio, 56 (70) in faculty with PhD; full 20 points in accreditation; 24 (40) in international MoU; 40 (50) on average faculty experience, full 25 points in MOOCS/online education availability and full 15 points in campus

placement.

Out of 75 points in the category of infrastructure, Mangalore University had to be satisfied with 55 points. It also scored, in library 20 points (25); laboratory, equipment, and practical education 20 (25); and 15 (25) in sports and extracurricular activities.

The Mangalore University also had to be content with 38 points (50) in inclusiveness and social impact category. It scored full 10 points each in inclusion of socially under privileged student and scholarships. It scored only one point in diversity international and inclusion of socially underprivileged

faculty.