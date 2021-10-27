MU planning to introduce open book exam, says VC

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that the university is planning to introduce an open book examination system in a few selected undergraduate programmes from the academic year 2022-23.

The VC, while addressing members at the academic council meeting said that Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is all set to introduce an open book exam system in selected streams from the present academic year.

Universities like VTU will also introduce the system from 2022-23. The open book exam will require a lot of planning to frame questions for students. Under the system, teachers must devise questions that require students to answer in more analytical and critical ways, thus encouraging thinking skills in students as compared to traditional exams, he added.

Entrepreneurship development cell

The VC said that the university will set up an entrepreneurship development cell to create awareness of entrepreneurship among the student community. The training and placement cell at the university will be strengthened.

Entrepreneurship development cell will help in the development of entrepreneurship skills among students. The cell will also offer certificate or diploma courses in entrepreneurship, he added.

Integrated law programme

The university has proposed to launch a five-year integrated law course at its PG centre in Chikka Aluvara in Kodagu district. The Bar Council has given in-principle approval for it. The syllabus and regulations for the course are being readied and it is likely to be completed by January, said the vice chancellor.

The academic council of the university approved regulations governing certificate programmes in general law and postgraduate diploma programmes in human rights law. The syndicate meeting of the university had decided to introduce diploma and certificate programmes in law. Accordingly, an experts committee was constituted which prepared the syllabus and regulation for the programmes, he added.