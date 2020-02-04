MU’s 5-year integrated PG prog in Electronics gets approval

The Academic Council of Mangalore University approved the regulations governing the five-year Integrated Post Graduate degree Programme in Electronics (IPGE).

The regulations, after the governor gives his approval, is likely to come into effect from the academic year 2020-21.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya, presiding over the Academic Council meeting on Monday, declared it as a unique course, introduced for the first time in the state.

Department of Electronics Chairman Dr Naveen Kumar S K said that the industry-oriented syllabus was ready.

“Candidates who have passed two years’ PUC, equivalent examinations with Physics and Mathematics, with Statistics, Electronics or Computer Science or three years’ diploma in Engineering with 55% marks are eligible for the course. The integrated course is in tune with the draft of the National Education Policy (NEP),” Dr Naveen Kumar said and added that lateral exit and entry patterns for the programme have been introduced.

The students will get Diploma in Electronics if they opt to discontinue after one year, Advance Diploma in Electronics if they quit after the second year, BSc in Electronics if students wish to discontinue after the end of the third year, BSc (Honors) in Electronics in the fourth year and Integrated MSc (Electronics) at the end of the fifth year of the course.

The syllabus of two semesters for IPGE was also approved on the occasion.

MSc in Cyber Security

The vice chancellor said that an MSc programme in Cyber Security will also be introduced in the university.

“At a time when financial frauds, identity theft, cyber terrorism and ‘cyber hacktivism’ are on the rise, the NITI Aayog, in its report, has urged the need for a comprehensive plan to tackle the situation and the urgent need to abridge the severe shortage of skilled manpower to tackle cyber threats. The programme structure and syllabus was approved,” he added.

Hostel management

The Academic Council also approved the regulation governing the Post-graduate Diploma in Hostel Management. The Diploma in Hostel Management will help students to be recruited as wardens in hostels run by colleges.

Prof Yadapadithaya said that Mangalore University has four hostels in its premises. “Lecturers in Mangalore University had been entrusted with the additional charge of wardens all these years. The university has decided to recruit two full-time wardens to the hostels in the university and reduce teachers of the burden,” the vice chancellor said.

Mangalore University will recruit retired personnel to look into the College Development Council (CDC), the directorate of students welfare and

coordinator for a few small study chairs that will be clubbed and made into one, in the university, the vice chancellor added.