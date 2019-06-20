MU staring at deficit budget again

Mangalore University is again staring at a deficit budget for the year 2019-20.

Presenting the budget at the Academic Council meeting, Mangalore University Finance Officer Dr Dayananda Naik said the university was expecting receipts of Rs 350.89 crore and the expenditure was pegged at Rs 356 crore.

“There is a deficit of Rs 5.10 crore during 2019-20. In 2018-19, the deficit was Rs 5.95 crore,” he said.

Naik said a sum of Rs 40 lakh had been earmarked for implementing rainwater harvesting in the university. Further, Rs 35 lakh has been set aside for compost manure unit and Rs 1 crore for construction of sewage treatment plant, he added.

Further, the university plans to build a 400-m synthetic track on its outdoor stadium along with the pavilion on Mangalagangothri campus at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh, Naik said.

Other priority projects for 2019-20 are construction of Pareeksha Bhavan at Mangalore University campus (Rs 1 crore), Establishment of Advanced Research Centre at Belapu (Rs 40 crore), construction of international house (Rs 25 crore), construction of record room at administrative block (Rs 1 crore), construction of Dr B R Ambedkar Research Centre (Rs 50 lakh), construction of ST/ST hostel for girls at Mangalore University (Rs 6 crore), provision of lift facility (Rs 50 lakh) and construction of building for five years integrated law course at Mangalagangothri campus and University College, Mangaluru, he added.

Finance Officer said under non-plan receipts, the university was expecting to get Rs 228.08 crore during 2019-20. It was Rs 219.28 crore in 2018-19. The income has increased by Rs 8.80 crore. Under non-planned expenditure, the expenditure would be Rs 204.34 crore. In 2018-19, it was Rs 169.08 crore, Naik added.

Under planned grants, the university is expecting Rs 112.87 crore during the financial year while it was Rs 201.40 crore during 2018-19. Under planned expenditure, it would be Rs 151.65 crore while it was Rs 257.55 crore in 2018-19.

In the expenditure columns of the 2019-20 budget, about 38% of the revenue is expected to go for salary of varsity employees and 23% for administration and 10% for examinations. Though, the university had expected Rs 5 crore SCP/TSP special grant, the government had sanctioned only Rs 6 lakh so far. A sum of Rs 109.57 crore was sought from the government for new buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said the varsity had plans to promote rainwater harvesting (RWH) in its campus and also in the constituent colleges coming under its jurisdiction in order to create awareness on water conservation.

“Steps will be taken to make the university campus eco-friendly. The university will issue a directions to all the affiliated colleges in DK, Udupi and Kodagu to implement rainwater harvesting in their campuses,” Prof Yadapadithaya stressed.