MU to introduce 5-year integrated MBA, MCom

Mangalore University will introduce a five-year integrated MBA (health, safety and environment) and five-year integrated MCom business data analytics from the next academic year.

The academic council of the university approved the regulations and curriculum for the programmes during a meeting chaired by Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya on Friday.

Both the programmes are an embodiment of UG and PG with multidisciplinary holistic education and have been designed as per National Education Policy.

The Integrated MCom programme for a duration of five years will help aspirants to learn the concepts and methods of business analytics, model to solve decision problems in different settings, identify appropriate courses of action for a given managerial situation and so on, while the Integrated MBA (HSE) has been designed to help aspirants to understand about the principles, concepts, theories, hypotheses of business, diverging trends in marketing scenario and others.

Candidates who have qualified in PUC exam or who have qualified 10+3 years diploma examination conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, candidates who have qualified 12+1 year diploma/postgraduate diploma in fire and safety, health safety and environment recognized by the competent authorities are eligible for the courses.

The VC said that the admission review committee has been constituted in the university. The committee will be asked to look into the new programmes that can be introduced in the university from the next academic year. There are plans to introduce at least 10 new programmes in the university.

In addition, BSc in Forensic Science will be introduced at University College in Mangaluru from the next academic year. A lab will be set up for the purpose, said Prof Yadapadithaya.

Postdoctoral fellowship

The Academic Council also approved guidelines relating to post-doctoral fellowship (PDF). The university did not have any guidelines for the same so far, said the VC.

He said that it is intended to provide an opportunity to competent researchers to do independent research work in an appropriate area as a full-time scholar. The PDF will be awarded to persons who have a PhD degree and have published research work/patent to their credit.

The Academic Council also approved the list of 32 students from foreign countries who have been admitted to Mangalore University for the UG/PG programme for the year 2012-22. Of 32, a majority of them were from Afghanistan, four from Yemen and one student is from China.

The regulations governing postgraduate diploma programmes in cyber security and ethical hacking were also approved in the meeting.

A draft amendment to the statute governing the guidelines for permitting postgraduate degree programmes in affiliated colleges was approved. As per the draft, only those colleges which have a permanent affiliation or at least 10 years of continuous affiliation and have been accredited by the NAAC are eligible to start PG programmes. However, in highly specialised professional disciplines, they will be permitted to start post-graduate programmes where there are no undergraduate programmes in the university subject to the discretion of the university, after considering its merit.

Further, to start the college, they should have not less than 0.5-acre of land if it is located in megacities, 1-acre land if it is located in city corporation or district headquarters, 1.5-acre land if it is located in municipalities or taluk headquarters and three acres of land if it is located in rural areas.