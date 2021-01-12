MUDA approves KHB proposal

Madikeri Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has given approval to the proposal of Karnataka Housing Board on the development of sites for housing purpose on 94 acres of land at K Nidugane.

Madikeri Urban Development Authority president K S Ramesh Holla said that the map submitted by KHB has been approved at the meeting of the authority.

The meeting was attended by MLAs K G Bopaiah, M P Appachu Ranjan, MLCs Sunil Subramani and Veena Achaiah.

A total of 1,140 sites map has been prepared. The KHB will develop these sites for housing purpose, he said.

MLA Appachu Ranjan said that the park at Gaddige was handed over to Raja Seat Development Authority. As the park is not maintained properly, the Urban Development Authority should maintain it.

MLC Sunil Subramani suggested the development of a pathway park in the government land behind DAR quarters in Madikeri.

M B Devaiah of Chamber of Commerce said that there is a need to identify suitable land for vehicle parking.

A flyover should be constructed on Madikeri-Mangaluru national highway, he added.

At the meeting, a decision was also made to write a letter to the regional officer of the national highway.