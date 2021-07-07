MUDA layout at Konaje to be completed shortly

Mangalore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) president Ravishankar Mijar said that the residential layout developed by MUDA at Konaje will be completed shortly. With this, MUDA has developed the layout after 15 years in its jurisdiction.

The work on the development of the layout on 13.11 acres of land at Konaje has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 10.21 crore. About 90% of the work has been completed and it will be completed shortly, he said.

The layout will have 135 sites and 94 will be available for allocation by the end of the year, he told reporters on Wednesday.

The remaining sites are uneven and corner sites. A lake is also developed near the layout, he said.

The layout will be developed at Kunjathbail on 17.49 acres of land. A tender has also been floated for the same. The technical bid is in the final approval stage. As many as 140 sites will be developed, of which 21 are corner sites and 23 are uneven sites, he added.

Mijar said a detailed project report for the development of layout on 45.85 acres at Chelyaru has been submitted for approval. As many as 709 sites will be available in the layout.

The government approval for the layout development at Chelyaru is awaited, he said.

Fee reduced

The state government has reduced the site plan approval fee in MUDA. The fee was hiked since February 2020, which had received stiff opposition from the general public.

Having realised the burden on the common man, MUDA had written to the state government in August last year to reduce the fee. The CM and urban development minister, after discussing the same, have ordered a reduction in the fee. As per the hiked fee, the site plan approval fee for five cents land worth Rs 6 lakh per cent was Rs 33,000. As per the revised order, the fee is Rs 6,800.

Master plan-III

The MUDA Master plan-III for the Mangalore local planning area is being developed under the AMRUT scheme using GIS technology. The government has entrusted the work to STEM for preparing the base map, said Mijar.

About 75% of the existing land use survey has been completed. Before sending the draft plan copy to the state government, MUDA will seek suggestions from the elected representatives, he added.

The work is likely to be completed in two to three months. The plan will have proposals on road widening, to check the traffic congestion, truck terminal and four truck bays to avoid traffic congestion in MUDA limits, he said.

Stating that there is a lack of parks in Mangaluru, the MUDA president said that MUDA will develop at least one park for four wards if the MCC identifies land and hands it over to MUDA. Accordingly, 15 parks will be developed.