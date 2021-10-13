MUDA President Ravishankar Mijar launches online payment system

Mangalore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) President Ravishankar Mijar launched an online payment system in MUDA on Wednesday.

The software is developed through I-Search, local service provider of Keonics.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that betterment fee for single site, fee for single site approval, multi site approval, TDR, change in sites, and fee for other services offered by the MUDA can be made online by visiting the website.

The software is integrated with Bank of Baroda.

Once the layout sketch is approved, the applicant gets an SMS with file number and domain link. By clicking the domain link and entering the file number, the applicants will get details on the payment.

The payment can be made using debit card, credit card, NEFT or Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The payment is confirmed through SMS. With this, the applicants need not visit MUDA and collect a slip for bank chalan and stand in queue at the bank to make the payment, explained Mijar.

Transactions of Rs 100 crore are made in the MUDA annually. On an average 15 to 20 people visit MUDA office to collect the slip for making payment for various services offered by the MUDA through the bank. With the online payment system, people can pay while sitting at home or even from their office.

