Mudigere TP chief directs formation of volunteers' team

Taluk Panchayat president K C Ratan has appealed people staying in villages not to come to taluk centre for any work till the coronavirus scare subsides. He said that arrangements will have to be made to provide all services to them at their villages itself.

Speaking at a meeting of the panchayat development officers in Mudigere, the taluk panchayat president said that special arrangements will have to made for checking spread of coronavirus in Malnad region. “The officials have to form a team of volunteers for creating awareness and a strict vigil should be kept on those who have returned from abroad. People should not be allowed to migrate from one place to another for work. Malnad, in particular, has large number of people from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam and not much attention has been paid towards health. Therefore, village-level team should focus on such people and inform Health department in case of any variation in their health,” he said.

He said that personnel going to houses of suspected patients should compulsorily take precautionary measures. Therefore, mask and protective gear should be purchased out of the grants available, he added.

Ratan said that hotels on either side of the National Highways passing through the taluk should be closed down till March 31. Notices should be issued for shutting down chicken shops in rural areas. People in rural areas should be told not to come to towns for making any purchases. They should be told to purchase essential items in village shops. And notices should be issued to shops in villages not to inflate prices. They should compulsorily display price list, he added. Any violation would result in cancellation of trade licence, he warned.

Dr Madhusudhan of Primary Health Centre gave a demonstration about the measures for spreading spread of coronavirus. The Panchayat Development Officers in the meeting took an oath to work with commitment for checking the spread of the disease. Taluk Panchayat executive officer Venkatesh, Assistant Director D D Prakash, taluk-level officers of various departments and PDOs of all gram panchayats were present in the meeting.