Novelist Jala Kaalappa's book 'Mudre' has been selected for the Kodagina Gowramma Endowment Award 2020, instituted by the family members of Kodagina Gowramma, said district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Lokesh Sagar in a press release.

The selection was carried out by a jury panel comprising senior writers.

The award function will be held at Bal Bhavan in Madikeri on December 24, on the birth anniversary of Kodagina Gowramma.