Mukkodlu bridge damaged

The bridge, connecting Hattihole-Mukkoldu villages, has been damaged due to flood.

The drift logs caused the bridge to breakdown.

The bridge, which has been built across Haraduru stream, is the only bridge in the region. The people have built a footbridge using areca trees as a temporary measure.

The bridge submerges during the rainy season every year. But this time, the damage is more as a huge quantity was silt is carried by the flood. The silt has accumulated in the stream, making the things worse. The Haraduru stream is now full.

Haraduru GP former president Ramesh Poojary said that if the rain continues, the stream may overflow and submerge the houses in the nearby villages. The concerned authorities should take appropriate measures, he added.