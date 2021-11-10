Mulleirira Cup Cricket Namme from November 13

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  Nov 10 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 22:37 ist

The Airi community will organise Mulleirira Cup Cricket Namme, a family cricket tournament, at Murnad Bachetira Lalu Muddaiah Stadium on November 13 and 14. 

The tournament was postponed due to natural calamities and the Covid-19 pandemic in the past, said Mulleirira Cup Cricket Committee president Mulleirira D Gopal. 

The winning team will get Rs 15,000 cash and a trophy.

MLA K G Bopaiah will inaugurate the tournament. 

