Mulleirira Cup Cricket Namme from November 13

The Airi community will organise Mulleirira Cup Cricket Namme, a family cricket tournament, at Murnad Bachetira Lalu Muddaiah Stadium on November 13 and 14.
The tournament was postponed due to natural calamities and the Covid-19 pandemic in the past, said Mulleirira Cup Cricket Committee president Mulleirira D Gopal.
The winning team will get Rs 15,000 cash and a trophy.
MLA K G Bopaiah will inaugurate the tournament.
