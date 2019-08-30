‘Multi level car parking needed in Mangaluru’

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said as traffic was a major issue haunting the residents, a multi level car parking facility was needed in the city.

He was speaking during the phone-in programme, organised by Prajavani.

Harsha said multi level car parking was introduced in Bengaluru and was running successfully. “Road tax is collected from the vehicles. At least 5% to 10 % of the road tax should be earmarked for developing a multi level car parking.”

Abdul Hameed from Surathkal urged Commissioner to initiate action against students who travel on footboards in buses.

Commissioner said, “It is a serious issue, which involves the life of people as well. The traffic police will focus on the issue. If anyone found hanging from the footboard of the buses, action will be initiated against the owner and driver of the bus.”

Ramesh from Surathkal said that buses were parked haphazardly in Surathkal and caused inconvenience to pedestrians and other vehicle owners.

The Commissioner assured that the traffic police would look into the issue and direct the buses to stop at bus bays. Another resident complained that lack of footpath in Navabharath Circle was causing a lot of hardships to the pedestrians.

The road filled with potholes near Sharavu Mahaganapthi temple too was posing many problems to the motorists. The Commissioner promised to highlight these issues in their notice of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

Dennis Fernandes urged Commissioner to lay speed breakers near Jerosa School.

The over-speeding vehicles from Nandigudda cause many accidents, he added.

The Commissioner said that interceptor vehicle will be deployed at the spot to check the overspeeding of vehicles. The MCC will be asked to lay speed governors scientifically on the stretch.

Bifurcate police station

Umesh Devadiga said the jurisdiction of Moodbidri police station, after the town was upgraded as a taluk headquarter, was too huge.

Devadiga from Moodbidri said there was a need to bifurcate Moodbidri police station into Urban and Rural to provide better service to the citizens.

The Commissioner agreed that Moodbidri police station’s jurisdiction was vast and said a study would be conducted on the bifurcation of the station. A report will be submitted to the government for consideration.

Police quarters

Krishnaraj from Moodbidri said police personnel in Moodbidri were suffering due to lack of quarters.

Dr Harsha said under Police Gruha 2020, government had initiated steps to construct quarters for the police personnel. The proposal on building quarters in Moodbidri will be included in the list.