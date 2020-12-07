Multi-purpose stadium to come up at Karkala

The long-pending demand for a stadium in Karkala taluk will soon be materialised soon as the government decides it will construct a multi-purpose stadium.

Under the Khelo India Scheme, the Central government had decided to construct multi-purpose stadiums with all basic amenities in a few districts in Karnataka.

Once developed, it will benefit the sports talent in the taluk.

A sum of Rs 3.5 crore will be given by the Centre for the construction of multi-purpose stadium. It will have shuttle badminton, gym, table tennis, basketball and volleyball courts. In addition, toilets, dressing room and other facilities will be provided.

Karkala boasts of several promising and upcoming sportspersons. Kabaddi player Mamatha Poojary, Sukhesh Hegde and longjump athlete Namitha all hail from the taluk. There is no shortage of talent, but there was a dearth of a full-fledged indoor stadium, said sports enthusiasts.

Without the indoor stadium, the sports talents had to travel all the way to Ajjavara District Stadium in Udupi for practice. Owing to the financial crunch and lack of time, many were dropping out in the middle from practice. If the stadium is built in the taluk, then it will benefit the athletes.

MLA Sunil Kumar said that the indoor stadium will come up in the place of present taluk stadium. The courts that are in more demand by the athletes will be developed first. A meeting with the officials from Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports will be convened shortly.

The taluk has a lot of sports talents. Owing to lack of training and facilities, they failed to come to the limelight. If the stadium is built, then it will benefit them, the MLA added.

About 15,000 players had taken part in the national-level Kabaddi tournament held at Muniyala in Karakala in 2017.

“I had included indoor stadium in the election manifesto in 2018. After winning the election, I had met then Union Minister Rajavardhan Singh Rathod in Delhi, who in turn had promised to sanction a stadium to the taluk. Later, a proposal was submitted through the government. Now, under Khelo India, the stadium has been sanctioned.