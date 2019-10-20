Muneer Bava resigns from Beary Academy

Muneer Bava has tendered his resignation to his post as member of the Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy.

Speaking to DH, Bava said, “I have not worked on Beary literature – my area of work is different. Appealing to provide the post of Academy member to those who have worked in the field, I have sent my resignation to the Academy president Rahim Ucchil.”

Bava had, in the past, served as Dakshina Kannada District Wakf Board vice president. He is, at present, the BJP minority unit district general secretary.

Rahim Ucchil said, “One member has sent a message that he would be tendering his resignation to the post. Two more members have expressed their desire to resign from the Academy.”

He added, “I have already conveyed the opinion of the members to Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi. It is left to the discretion of the members to accept the post in the Academy. The minister has also asked to propose the names of those who have worked in the field of Beary literature to fill the vacant posts.”

Academy Registrar Rajesh said he had not received anybody’s resignation letter.