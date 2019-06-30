Murder attempt: four more held

The Udupi police have arrested four more persons for murder attempt on Riyaz, a member of Pudu Gram Panchayat in Dakshina Kannada district.

The four arrested are Mohammed Ashiq (22) from Bantwal, Thousir (25) from Marnamikatte, Mohammed Tausif (25) from Adyarkatte and Mohammed Mustaq (23) from Valacchil.

The police had already arrested 5 persons, including prime accused, on June 10. They are prime accused Ismail (47) from Pudu village, Mohammed Gaus (33) from Pudu village, Abdul Kais (61) from Valachhil, Mohammed Muneez (21) from Montugoli and Ansar (22) from Mudipu. While four more have been nabbed now.

It may be recalled that Riyaz, a resident of Faringepete, was attacked with swords by masked men on June 7 at Malpe harbour. The accused had escaped following the incident.