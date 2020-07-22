Murder suspect remanded in judicial custody

Murder suspect remanded in judicial custody

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Jul 22 2020, 23:10 ist
The court has remanded murder suspect Ganesh Kumar, in judicial custody for 15 days. He is facing charges of murdering his wife by pushing her inside a quarry pit, at Antonykatte near Bajpe on July 1.

The police had arrested him on July 5. When his throat swab was tested, he was confirmed Covid-19 positive. Later, he was admitted to Wenlock Hospital for treatment.

When his throat swab was tested for the third time on Tuesday, it reported negative. Accordingly, he was produced before the judge via video conference facility. The judge remanded him in judicial custody for 15 days.

When he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the hospital, four constables were deployed for security. All the four constables have been asked to remain quarantined at home, said, police officers.

