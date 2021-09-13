Murnad Kere awaits a facelift

The Murnad lake presents a sorry picture as the authorities have shown great neglect in maintaining it.

Situated just 8 km away from Napoklu, the lake comes under Kantharu Murnad Gram Panchayat. The surrounding areas of the lake also lie neglected.

The villagers have been demanding the development of the lake for the last several years. However, the demand has not been fulfilled so far.

The Lions Club in Murnad had constructed a drinking water tank near the lake. However, it is also not much beneficial.

With silt accumulating in the lake, weeds have covered the entire lake area.

In the past, NSS students had cleared the weeds in the surroundings of the lake. However, the lake has not seen any rejuvenation so far.

The paddy fields near the lake have been converted into residential plots.

A naganakatte is situated on one side of the lake. The villagers feel that the lake should be developed and a park should be laid in the surrounding area.

Kiggalu S Girish, a farmer from Kiggalu, said, "The lake helps in improving the groundwater table. If the lake is developed, water can be supplied for drinking. Unfortunately, the lake has remained neglected over the years."

Kantharu Murnad Gram Panchayat president Sujatha Chandrashekar said, "The lake can be developed only when various departments join hands with the Gram Panchayat. The lake was cleaned in the past. A fence was erected around the lake. There are plans to develop a park around the lake."