A programme to felicitate music teachers will be organised by Hindustani Ganayana Guruparampara Sangeetha Sabha under the aegis of Yashaswi Kalavrinda at Tekatte Hayagriva Kalyana Mantapa on January 30.

Student Panchami Vaidya’s music teachers Vidwan Sathish Bhat, Vidhushi Prathima Bhat, Sharada Holla and Veena Nayak Manoor will be felicitated.

A musical concert will also be held.