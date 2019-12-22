Muslim body demands stern action against cops

Muslim Central Committee (MCC) Dakshina Kannada and Udupi unit on Sunday urged state government to order a judicial probe into the police firing in Bunder area on December 19 that led to death of two men from the community.

“The committee condemns police atrocities and no other inquiry will be acceptable to the committee,” MCC President and former MLC K S Mohammed Masood told mediapersons at Ocean Pearl on Sunday.

Masood said that the condition of those injured in the police firing were pitiable.

One among the injured was the vice president of MCC and former mayor of Mangaluru, K Ashraf.

On the request of commissioner of police, Ashraf was present at the spot to pacify protesters.

‘’There are innocent students who were injured during the police firing’’, Masood said and demanded stern action against the police

officials.

He also urged government to release maximum compensation to families of the dead and provide them with government jobs to support the education of children.

Masood sought to know reasons on why commissioner of police did not announce the imposition of curfew, during the protest on December 19.

On registering a case of sedition against Mangaluru MLA U T Khader at

Pandeshwar Police Station, he said Khader had issued a clarification that his statement against the CAA was interpreted in a wrong way.

Former MLA B A Mohiyuddin Bava said that Muslims were not against providing shelter to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in India.

“But we are against the targeting of Muslims, biggest religious minority in India’’.

To allegations that people from outside Karnataka were involved in the stone throwing incident on December 19, Bava said those making such allegations should produce valid proof.

Protest postponed

MCC President Mohammed Masood said a silent protest planned by the MCC opposing implementation of the CAA and NRC at Nehru Maidan on December 28, was postponed to January 4 keeping in mind the Christmas and new year celebrations.

He said the protest would be held in a peaceful way and urged his community members not to organise any protests in any other venue.

The silent protest is towards emphasising peace.

Leaders Rafique, Rafiuddin Kudroli, Mumtaz Ali and Imtiaz were present at the press meet.