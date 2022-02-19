Muslim girl students stick to their stand, remain absent

Muslim girl students stick to their stand

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 19 2022, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 23:26 ist

At Dr G Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College and PG study centre in Udupi, about 35 Muslim students attended classes and as many as 168 students remained absent on Saturday.

It may be recalled that on Wednesday, about 30 students had decided to go home, paying no heed to the requests of lecturers to attend classes without the hijab. The following day confusion prevailed and about 60 students had approached the principal seeking clarity on the High Court's interim order.

They boycotted classes after permission was denied to wear the hijab inside the classroom.

At the Women’s Government PU College in Udupi, where the controversy first emerged, the six students who had been insisting on wearing the hijab inside the classroom since December had remained absent on Saturday too.

Udupi
Hijab row
High Court's interim order
students remain absent

