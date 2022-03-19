Muslim students continue to remain absent

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 19 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 23:19 ist

Several Muslim students continue to remain absent for the preparatory exams conducted at various PU colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district.

As many as 141 students remained absent for the exam at the Government PU College in Uppinangady on Saturday.  

PU education department deputy director Jayanna said that the department does not collect details of the preparatory examination from PU colleges.

Preparatory exams are being conducted by the principals of each college and they maintain the record, he said. 

