Muthalik threatens protest in front of CM’s house if Praveen Nettaru’s wife doesn’t get job

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to keep his promise of providing a job to the wife of Praveen Nettaru, the slain Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha leader.

If the promise was not fulfilled, Muthalik threatened there would be a protest held in front of the chief minister’s house.

Muthalik said his followers would not hesitate to blacken Bommai’s face if Nettaru’s wife was not given a job as promised, he told media persons after visiting the slain leader’s house and offering condolences to the family.

“The CM should act immediately. The CM should keep his word or face the consequences,” he said.

Stating that he had no faith in the NIA (National Investigation Agency) investigation into the murder, Muthalik said all those arrested should be booked under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA).

“There is a need to end Islamic jihadi mentality,” he said, adding that Sri Rama Sene would ban the Wakf board campaign in the future.