‘Mystery behind seer’s death should be cracked’

The mystery behind the death of Shiroor Mutt seer Lakshmivara Theertha Swami should be cracked at any cost, criminal advocate Ravikiran Murudeshwar said.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion of the first death anniversary of the seer, he said the relatives of the seer should come forward to file a petition in the High court.

The case will not stand the legal scrutiny if a fan club of the seer files a case in the court. Justifying his argument that the seer died under suspicious circumstances, Ravikiran

said the post mortem report attributes death due to poisoning.

The postmortem report clearly declares that the death was due to a poisonous substance found in the body. The body contained Organophosphorus while benzodiazepines was found in urine as per the urine report.

Two experts in KMC (Kasturba Medical College) Hospital Dr Ashwin Kumar and Dr Anitha also had mentioned about the poison.

Ravikiran said the samples were sent to FSL in Mangaluru on August 1 though the death of the seer took place on July 19.

“The test was done on August 10, 21 days after the seer’s death. The poison would have lost its intensity by that time. The 1,115-page death report was submitted to the assistant commissioner of Kundapur on August 28, 2018 by the Investigation Officer Belliyappa, the then Karkala DySP. The report, however, was not submitted to the court.

Kemaru Mutt seer Eshavittaldas Swami said the mystery behind seer’s death should be solved.

The seer was generous and he loved the poor. The seer vowed to fight until justice was secured, he added.

“The seer’s soul will rest in peace only when the perpetrators are punished,” he said.

He added that he was not in a position to influence powerful lobbies in New Delhi.

“But we will keep fighting until the truth is in public domain,” the seer added.