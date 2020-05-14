Mystery over death of wild boars continues

The mystery over the death of several wild boars in Lakkavalli zone of Bhadra Reserve forest continued with the authorities from forest department failing to receive the test report from laboratory.

Even a month after sending viscera of the dead animals, the authorities are yet to get report to ascertain the exact cause of death of the animals.

From April 1 to 27, a total of 15 wild boars had died near the backwater of Bhadra. A team of veterinarians from Shivamogga wildlife division comprising Dr S Vinay and others had conducted the postmortem and sent the viscera of the wild boars to Bengaluru for testing. The viscera samples were sent to Institute of Animal Health & Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru. Even samples of water, mud, worms and grass found in the vicinity where wild boars were found dead were also sent to the laboratory for testing.

Speaking to DH, Bhadra Tiger Project Director S Dhananjay said, "Owing to Covid-19 lockdown, the number of scientists and experts visiting the laboratory has dwindled. We have appealed to the authorities to send us the report at the earliest. We are expecting three reports."

Environmentalists said, “It is not right to blame Covid-19 for delay in the report. The wild boars would have died due to various reasons. There is a need to know the exact cause of the death."

Honorary Wildlife Warden G Veeresh said, "If the authorities fail to exert pressure, the report may not reach us. The officials should not neglect it."