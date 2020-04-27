N-K migrant labourers sent back to their native places

As many as 71 labourers from North Karnataka, who were quarantined in the residential schools in Arji and Balugodu villages near Virajpet, were sent back to their native places after they completed their quarantine period, on Monday.

The labourers, who had been to Kerala, were travelling to their native places by walk and on the way got stranded on the border of Kodagu. Adhering to the norms, the labourers were quarantined for 28 days.

As per government orders, the labourers were sent to Vijayapura, Koppal, Haveri, Gadag and other places in three buses.

Virajpet Tahsildar Nandish stated that the four labourers, who were on their way to Kerala through Makutta by walk, were admitted to the quarantine centre set up in the BCM hostel in Virajpet town on Monday.

The labourers were subjected to medical tests. A case has been registered against the owner of the coffee plantation where these labourers were working.

Meanwhile, another person, who returned from Kasargod to Virajpet on April 25, was made to undergo tests and has been home quarantined in Betoli village, the official said.

