N-K migrants labourers rescued in Brahmavar

Ten labourers, including a five-month pregnant woman, who were on their way to their native village in Dharwad district on foot, were rescued by social activists in Brahmavar on Sunday.

The migrant labourers, including three other women, were walking towards their native village from Manipal.

When inquired, the labourers said that they had come in search of work to Udupi four days prior to the announcement of lockdown. After the lockdown was announced, they did not have any work and all the money that they had was also exhausted.

‘’We were having food only in the noon. Without any work, we decided to walk towards our native village,’’ said one of the labourer.

Vishu Shetty from Ambalpady provided ration that would last a fortnight to the labourers. Shetty, who instilled confidence in the labourers, also informed Udupi tahsildar.

Later, the labourers returned to Manipal in the Tahsildar’s vehicle. They were supplied 40 kg of rice, 8 kg of jowar powder, tur dal, 15 kg of vegetables, edible oil, chilly, sugar and other required grocery items on Saturday.

