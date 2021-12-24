‘Nadanrithya Dina 2021’ today

‘Nadanrithya Dina 2021’ today

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 24 2021, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 01:30 ist

‘Nadanrithya Dina 2021’ will be organised in memory of theatre director and short story writer Prof Udyavara Madhava Acharya at Town Hall on December 25 (5.30 pm). 

Nadanrithya School of Dance and Cultural Trust will present songs and dances based on ‘Radhe Emba Gathe’, a collection of poems. 

Kannada Sahithya Parishat former president Harikrishna Punaroor will inaugurate the programme. Senior dance guru Dr Vasundhara Doreswamy will take part.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nadanrithya Dina 2021
Prof Udyavara Madhava Acharya
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

DIY tips for a year-end house party

DIY tips for a year-end house party

Bus or train? Here's world's first 'dual-mode vehicle'

Bus or train? Here's world's first 'dual-mode vehicle'

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

 