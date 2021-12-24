‘Nadanrithya Dina 2021’ today

‘Nadanrithya Dina 2021’ will be organised in memory of theatre director and short story writer Prof Udyavara Madhava Acharya at Town Hall on December 25 (5.30 pm).

Nadanrithya School of Dance and Cultural Trust will present songs and dances based on ‘Radhe Emba Gathe’, a collection of poems.

Kannada Sahithya Parishat former president Harikrishna Punaroor will inaugurate the programme. Senior dance guru Dr Vasundhara Doreswamy will take part.