‘Nadanrithya Dina 2021’ today

‘Nadanrithya Dina 2021’ will be organised in memory of theatre director and short story writer Prof Udyavara Madhava Acharya at Town Hall on December 25 (5.30 pm).
Nadanrithya School of Dance and Cultural Trust will present songs and dances based on ‘Radhe Emba Gathe’, a collection of poems.
Kannada Sahithya Parishat former president Harikrishna Punaroor will inaugurate the programme. Senior dance guru Dr Vasundhara Doreswamy will take part.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DIY tips for a year-end house party
Bus or train? Here's world's first 'dual-mode vehicle'
83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama
Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology
In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant
40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover
Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame