'Nadi Utsava to create awareness on protection of rivers'

Nadi Utsava will be held as a part of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha.

The festival is directed towards spreading awareness on the protection of rivers, river banks and cleanliness, he said.

He was speaking during a preparatory meeting held at his office in Madikeri on Monday.

The deputy commissioner called upon various organisations to join hands with the district administration in making the Utsava successful.

Kaveri Neeravari Nigama Ltd engineer Nagesh said that the Nadi Utsava will be held on December 17 and 18.

The inaugural function will be held in Talakaveri on December 17 afternoon and the programme will be held in Kushalnagar on December 18.

A motorbike rally will be held from Talakaveri to Bhagamandala to create awareness about cleanliness. Later, a programme directed towards creating awareness on the protection of rivers will be held at Triveni Sangama.

Also, a cleanliness camp and Deepotsava are planned as a part of Nadi Utsava, he added.

Nagesh further said that a formal stage function will be held on December 18. The Nadi Utsava Jagruthi rally will be taken out from the Kaveri statue to the Ayyappa Swamy Temple.

Kaveri Nadi Jagruthi Vedike president Chandramohan said that the organisations in 23 Gram Panchayat limits and a Town Panchayat limit in Bhagamandala to Shirangala should take part in the Nadi Utsava. Information should be provided to the organisation by the administration.

Leader Monti Ganesh requested the organisers to ensure precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat district president M P Keshava Kamath called upon the youth to take part in the Utsava in large numbers.

Kodagu Gowda Samaja Federation president Surthale Somanna said that importance should be given to the cleanliness campaign in the Gram Panchayats in the Kaveri river basin.

All people should come together for the good cause of protecting the Kaveri river, he added.

During the meeting, it was decided to form sub-committees of Nadi Utsava.

Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy chairperson Ammatanda Parvathi Appaiah, Karnataka Arebhashe Cultural and Literary Academy chairman Lakshminarayana Kajegadde, leaders M B Devaiah and Talakaveri-Bhagamandala temple executive officer Krishnappa were present, among others.