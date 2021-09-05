Nadikeri villagers rejoice on 'Kail Pold' festival

Villagers of Nadikeri celebrated 'Kail Pold' in a traditional manner. As a part of the festival, they offered puja to the agricultural equipment such as ploughs and also took part in a coconut shooting competition.

After offering prayers at the Gramadevathe Talabhaleshwara Temple, various recreational activities were held under the leadership of Kolera Narendra.

Villager elder Chettamada Machaiah, Youth Club members Kallichandra Sunil, Muddiyada Kishore, Gram Panchayat member Sheela Kishore, Asha worker Manipanda Nalini, Kolera Sannu Kaverappa and the members of traditional Kodava families, Kolera, Kallichandra, Mapanda, Boovakanda, Manipanda, Chettamada, Kirudanda, Chatranda and others took part.

People, including children and women, danced to the tunes of Kodava Valaga.

Winners of various competitions are as follows:

Kodava Valaga dance (men): I - K N Ayyappa, II - Poovaiah Ani, III - Sweeti Mandanna.

Kodava Valaga dance (women): I - Reeshma, II - Poojitha, III - Arathi.

Balloon bursting: I - K S Arathi, II - K U Saritha, III - K M Prathima.

Coconut shooting: I - K S Manju, II - Mandanna, III - Sajith.