Nagara Panchami observed in a simple manner

Temples dedicated to the Serpent God, generally teeming with devotees due to Nagara Panchami celebrations, wore a deserted look due to the Covid crisis on Saturday.

The district administration had banned the entry of devotees to the temples to prevent the gathering of a large number of people.

The Nagara Panchami was observed in temples by the priests and staff without the devotees in attendance offering pujas.

Kukke Shree Subramanya Temple, Kudupu Shree Anantha Padmanabha Temple and Anantha Padmanabha Temple at Manjeshwara are some of the popular temples dedicated to the Serpent God.

With the temples shutting doors, many devotees were seen offering tender coconuts, pingara flowers and fruits outside the temple and returning back to their homes.

At Sharavu temple, the main gate remained closed. Devotees were seen offering prayers outside the gate with folded hands. This was a common scene in temples across the district.

Many Naga Banas (sacred groves) in different parts of the district too did not witness puja rituals due to the restrictions imposed by the district administration.

Some people offered puja rituals to the Naga Banas situated in the backyard of their houses or in their ancestral houses.

The sale of tender coconuts and flowers was also dull in the market due to the restrictions imposed in the district. A few devotees had offered tender coconuts to the deity on Friday.

From many years, a large number of flower vendors from Hassan, Bengaluru and Mysuru land at Mangaluru to sell flowers on the day prior to Nagara Panchami. This year, only a few sellers were found beside the road. Due to the Covid pandemic, the demand for ‘Nagana Kallu’ was also less.

Traditional dish

‘Arasina Ele Gatti’ (sweets made in turmeric leaf) is an integral part of the festival. It is a traditional dish prepared in all households. Only these leaves made a brisk business in markets and were sold for Rs 30 for a bunch.

Corona in prayer

Priests who offered pujas to the Naga Banas in the backyard, as part of Nagara Panchami celebrations, ended with a prayer to make Mangaluru and the entire region free from Coronavirus.