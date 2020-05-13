'Namaste Trump' programme unleashed Covid in Gujarat: MLC

'Namaste Trump' prog unleashed Covid-19 in Gujarat: MLC

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 13 2020, 18:16 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 18:22 ist

District Congress Committee President and MLC Harish Kumar urged the Centre and state government to announce a special package for labourers from the unorganised sector.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had announced relief package recently to the labour class. However, a few sections of the unorganised labourers had been dropped from the list. The government should announce a separate relief package for Beedi workers, petty shop owners, street vendors, tailors, private bus conductors, drivers among others in the state, he added.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to announce any financial assistance for Karnataka. 

The MLC accused Namaste Trump programme of being responsible for the spread of Covid-19 in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Coronavirus had spread in the US before the event. About 20,000 foreigners had taken part in the programme. Now, Ahmedabad has the highest number of positive cases.

He urged the Centre to give clarity on the sources of Covid-19 in India.

