‘Namoora bus’, synonym for hassle-free connectivity to villagers

“Idu Namoora Bus (this is our bus),” prompt came the reply from a tailor, tree climber and a jeep driver when asked to share their opinions about a farmer K M Nagaraja Bhat’s bus service, providing connectivity to residents of Sulyapadavu and surrounding villages to the nearest city, Puttur, for the past 27 years.

Nagaraja Bhat, tracing his journey on launching the bus service, said like all remote villages, Sulyapadavu village under Badagannuru GP in Puttur taluk lying close to the Kerala border, lagged behind in basic facilities.

The village had pathetic roads, poor transportation connectivity (the timings of four KSRTC buses introduced in the late seventies were erratic) and the nearest colleges and hospitals were in Puttur, recollects Bhat.

In the nineties, Bhat after migrating from Bayar Muligadde in Kerala to Arthikodlu in Sulyapadavu was keen on improving facilities in the village. During this time, a bus operator had offered to sell his bus permit as he had found the route unviable.

Though Bhat had zero knowledge about the transport business, he took a bold step and purchased the permit. With the objective of offering the best to villagers, Bhat invested heavily and purchased a new bus-Sai Ganesh.

“With the help of my savings upto Rs 3 lakh and loan from grameena bank, I did not face any major problems during the first five years of bus operation,” said Bhat, who is also popularly known as ‘Sai Anna’.

As earnings from the bus dwindled, the expenses due to insurance, spare parts (due to bad roads) and the rising price of diesel kept increasing. On many occasions I had to divert income generated from areca plantations to running the bus, reveals Bhat.

His wife Aruna K M, unable to see him brood over mounting losses, had suggested to him to wind up the transport business before the onset of the pandemic.

“But, I managed to run the bus with the support of villagers. During the Covid induced lockdown, I stopped the operation of the bus for two months,” he said.

Bhat recollects that he faced some stiff competition with KSRTC and private bus operators introducing buses on the Sulypadavu-Ranjala-Bettampady-Puttur route.

But, soon the buses were withdrawn, as the route was found to be unfeasible.

An entrepreneur, Sudheer Nayak, says the punctuality and passenger-friendly approach of the bus personnel has made Sai Anna’s bus popular among villagers.

A passenger, Gopala Krishna Hegde, from Bellur Panchayat in Kerala, says he prefers the Sai Ganesh bus and not the KSRTC bus plying through Ishwaramangala to reach Puttur as the bus is always punctual.

Nayak says since its inception, the bus has been offering a 25% concession on fare for all students. The bus operates even during Ayudha puja celebrations.

“The bus staff, when informed in advance, waits at Puttur bus stand for passengers from Sulyapadavu and surrounding villages,” he recollects with gratitude.

There were instances when bus personnel had diverted buses to admit sick passengers to the hospital, he said.

Bhat smiles on being asked whether he had achieved breakeven in the bus business.

“Bus operation is like spending money on a family event. There are no returns but only a sense of fulfilment. Thus, I will run the bus as long as I can,” he emphasises.

‘Not a single trip cut in past 25 years’

Entrepreneur Sudheer Nayak says the bus never cut a trip in past 25 years. Sai Ganesh bus begins its first trip from Sulyapadavu at 8 am and ends the trip at 8 pm. Bus personnel are provided accommodation at Nayak’s building. Each day the bus covers a distance of 210 km.

The price of the ticket from Sulyapadavu to Puttur via Bettampady (28 km) which was Rs 7 some 25 years ago is now Rs 28, according to a passenger.

Due to the construction of a bridge, the bus has been forced to take a detour through Kowdichar. A programme organised to felicitate Nagaraj Bhat was postponed due to Covid-19.