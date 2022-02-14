Nangala villagers seek better infrastructure facilities

The villagers of Nangala have been suffering due to a lack of good roads and frequent disruption in the power supply.

Nangala comes under Bittangala Gram Panchayat limits. The villagers have been demanding the repair of interior roads, proper power supply and desilting of Poggare lake.

There are only three roads in the village. One is the main road and the rest of the two roads provide connectivity to the Harijan colony and temple.

An 8 km stretch of road has been constructed between Talakaveri and Hunsur highway via Nangala village under Gram Sadak Yojana. The 2.5 km road passes through Nangala village. Except for this road, the other two roads have completely worn out. The roads were first constructed in the 1990s. However, there has been no repair work since then. The poor condition of the roads have been inconveniencing the villagers, point out residents.

The Poggere lake supplies water to more than 150 acres of farmland. It is now filled with silt which in turn has affected the storage capacity of the lake, they said.

If the silt is removed from the lake which is spread over three acres of land, water can be supplied to additional farmlands. The low voltage issue is experienced in the village daily after 6 pm. This has created a lot of inconvenience to the school and college students, they alleged.

There is a need to renovate the Bhagawathi and Chamundi temples in the village, they sought.

Nangala villagers have urged the concerned to provide street lights as the menace of wild animals is on the rise. There is a need to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Except for the pipeline and concrete drain works in some parts of the village, no major development works were carried out so far, they charged.

The elected representatives should take measures for the development of the village, the residents said.

Villager C Ganesh Nanjappa said that along with repairing the two roads of the village, a bridge should be constructed.

Bittangala Gram Panchayat member C M Kaverappa said that various development programmes have been carried out in Nangala village at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

The repair of the roads will be taken up in the future. Roads leading to Ainmane will be repaired on priority, under the job guarantee scheme, he added.