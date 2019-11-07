Napoklu PDO transferred over burial ground row

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K Lakshmipriya said Napoklu gram panchayat development officer was transferred for permitting excavation of a Hindu burial ground in Napoklu.

The Zilla Panchayat CEO was responding when ZP member Murali alleged that bodies had been exhumed out of the burial ground and loads of soil were transported. “Jeeps were used to carry the bones of buried bodies, after dusk,” he said.

Madikeri Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer (EO) Lakshmi said notices were served to Napoklu Panchayat President and Vice President.

Actions were being initiated as per Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act, EO added.

Zilla Panchayat member K P Chandrakala taking a dig at Health Minister Sriramulu said there was an acute shortage of doctors and nursing staff in the hospitals. Vacant posts in the district hospitals, primary and community health centres should be filled up,” she said.

High-level enquiry

JD(S) district President K M Ganesh urged the government to conduct a CID enquiry, into the case of depositing flood relief funds in a private bank. If a huge amount of Rs 21 crore is deposited in a private sector bank without the permission of higher officials, it creates a suspicion of senior officials being involved in the scam, Ganesh stated in a press release.