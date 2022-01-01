Narayanaguru religious meet on January 9

Narayanaguru religious meet on January 9

Mangaluru,
  Jan 01 2022
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 00:22 ist

Brahmashree Narayanaguru Paripalana Sangha will organise a state-level Narayanaguru religious meet at Edigara Bhavana in Sagar on January 9. 

Sangha state president Saidappa K Guthedar urged the government to earmark funds in the state budget for all the temples and daivastanas in the state.

The RTC of the temples, daivasthanas and 266 Koti Chennaya Garodi should be handed over to the concerned temple authorities immediately. The honorarium should be paid for the priests every month by the government, he added. 

Further, he said that the government should earmark 50 acres of land for setting up Brahma Vidyalaya and grants should be released for the same. 

