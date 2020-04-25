Nasal, throat swabs of 103 scribes collected

Nasal, throat swabs of 103 scribes collected

As per the guidelines issued by the government, the district administration will conduct tests of journalists, for Covid-19.

Nasal and throat swabs were collected from a total of 103 media persons, at the Covid-19 hospital and the taluk and community hospitals at Virajpet, Somwarpet and Gonikoppa on Saturday.

The number of journalists from whom the samples were collected is as follows: Covid-19 hospital - 49, Virajpet - 10, Gonikoppa - 14, Somwarpet - 13 and Kushalnagar - 17.

Taluk Medical Officers Dr Gopinath (Madikeri), Dr Yathiraj (Virajpet) and Dr Srinivas and District Health Education Officer Ramesh were present.

