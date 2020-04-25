Nasal, throat swabs of 103 scribes collected

As per the guidelines issued by the government, the district administration will conduct tests of journalists, for Covid-19.

Nasal and throat swabs were collected from a total of 103 media persons, at the Covid-19 hospital and the taluk and community hospitals at Virajpet, Somwarpet and Gonikoppa on Saturday.

The number of journalists from whom the samples were collected is as follows: Covid-19 hospital - 49, Virajpet - 10, Gonikoppa - 14, Somwarpet - 13 and Kushalnagar - 17.

Taluk Medical Officers Dr Gopinath (Madikeri), Dr Yathiraj (Virajpet) and Dr Srinivas and District Health Education Officer Ramesh were present.