'Nation Builder Award' conferred on teachers

'Nation Builder Award' conferred on teachers

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Sep 16 2021, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 00:38 ist
‘Nation Builder Award’ was conferred on five teachers by the Rotary Misty Hills in Madikeri.

Children will develop into good citizens if the quality of education is good, opined Kunti Bopaiah, former principal of Koodige Sainik School.

She was speaking after conferring the 'Nation Builder Award' on five teachers, by Rotary Misty Hills, Madikeri on Tuesday.

“Education plays an important role in preparing children to make their contributions to the Nation. Teachers should bring out the hidden talents of students,” she said.

Kunti Bopaiah also lamented that the respect for teachers among students is diminishing these days.

Rotary deputy governor H T Anil said that the teachers are like lamps that illuminate hundreds of other lamps.

Rotary Misty Hills president Anita Poovaiah said that the organisation has been doing its best to support the education of children in government schools. Books are being provided to SSLC students under the 'Vidya Sethu' scheme.

Doddanna Baramelu, physical education teacher from Jyoti School, Peraje, who popularised lagori sport; Prafulla Devaraj, Sarojini and Rosy from CMC school, Madikeri; Anitha Chokira from Government High School, Kadagadalu, were conferred with ‘Nation Builder Award' on the occasion.

Rotary office bearers Jagadish, Prashanth, P R Rajesh, K D Dayanand, Pramod Kumar Rai, Dr Khushwanth Kolibailu, Rashmi and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nation Builder Award
Rotary Misty Hills
Madikeri
teachers

Related videos

What's Brewing

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

 