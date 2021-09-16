'Nation Builder Award' conferred on teachers

Children will develop into good citizens if the quality of education is good, opined Kunti Bopaiah, former principal of Koodige Sainik School.

She was speaking after conferring the 'Nation Builder Award' on five teachers, by Rotary Misty Hills, Madikeri on Tuesday.

“Education plays an important role in preparing children to make their contributions to the Nation. Teachers should bring out the hidden talents of students,” she said.

Kunti Bopaiah also lamented that the respect for teachers among students is diminishing these days.

Rotary deputy governor H T Anil said that the teachers are like lamps that illuminate hundreds of other lamps.

Rotary Misty Hills president Anita Poovaiah said that the organisation has been doing its best to support the education of children in government schools. Books are being provided to SSLC students under the 'Vidya Sethu' scheme.

Doddanna Baramelu, physical education teacher from Jyoti School, Peraje, who popularised lagori sport; Prafulla Devaraj, Sarojini and Rosy from CMC school, Madikeri; Anitha Chokira from Government High School, Kadagadalu, were conferred with ‘Nation Builder Award' on the occasion.

Rotary office bearers Jagadish, Prashanth, P R Rajesh, K D Dayanand, Pramod Kumar Rai, Dr Khushwanth Kolibailu, Rashmi and others were present.