National Forest Martyrs Day observed in Kodagu

National Forest Martyrs Day was observed at Aranya Bhavana in Madikeri. The sacrifices of forest staff were remembered.

September 11 is observed as National Forest Martyrs Day.

As many as 363 people from the Bishnoi community opposed the felling of trees in the Khejarli region. The trees were felled for a new palace to be built for Maharaja Abhay Singh of Jodhpur.

A total of 363 Bishnoi people were killed by the soldiers on September 11 in 1730. The Central Government, considering the sacrifice of the Bishnoi community, declared them as martyrs and announced September 11 as National Forest Martyrs Day.

Four martyrs from the district were remembered on the occasion.

Officials said that the forest personnel sacrifice their lives while safeguarding forest and wild animals. There is a need to conserve natural resources and wild animals for future generations.

Kodagu Circle Conservator of Forest Takhat Singh Ranawat, Madikeri DCF A T Poovaiah and others were present.