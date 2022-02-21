National-level achievers honoured

Excellent Science and Commerce Pre University College felicitated students who secured seats in medical institutions AIIMS and JIPMER of national repute. Nikhil R Sonnad, Adarsh M and Nagarjun A M were felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Felicitating the students, Dr Ramesh said many students dream of becoming a doctor. But, very few have clarity of their purpose. The medical profession is a noble one and also the most challenging.

While money is needed for one’s livelihood, don’t make money as the sole driving force while selecting the profession. If you are devoted to your job and acquire the right skills, money will naturally come. You can achieve success by honesty and perseverance, he said.

Honorary president of the institution and former minister Abhayachandra Jain said, "We are celebrating a moment of joy today. This became possible because of the dreams of the chairman and secretary who treated students as their children and provided a congenial environment for study. Getting an education was a great challenge in the olden days. However, today there are many reputed educational institutions in DK with qualified teaching professionals."

Chairman of Excellent Group of Educational Institutions, Yuvaraj Jain, said, "Your life is your responsibility. You should set a goal and work accordingly. The challenges are never-ending. However, you have to grow beyond challenges. This institution teaches you how to lead your life in society."

Responding to the felicitation, A M Nagarjun expressed his happiness for gaining a seat at JIPMER Pondicherry. He said his achievement was possible only due to the support of coaching faculty members, who were available to solve the doubts even after class hours.