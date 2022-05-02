National-level volleyball tourney in Sullia from May 4

State Volleyball Association, Sullia Taluk Volleyball Association and Volleyball Sanghatana Samiti will organise a national-level volleyball tournament at the government school ground in Gandhinagara from May 4 to 8.

Six men’s teams, including, Kerala State Electricity Board, BPCL of Kochi, IOB of Chennai, SRM of Chennai, United Strikers India of Gujarat and Karnataka Club from Bengaluru and four women’s teams comprising Kerala State Electricity Board, Central Railway Mumbai, Kerala Police Thiruvananthapuram and SRM, Chennai, will take part.

Four matches will be held daily from May 4 to 6, said Volleyball Sanghatana Samiti secretary N Jayaprakash Rai.

On May 7 and 8, three matches will be held. It will be held on a knock out basis.

On May 7, two semi-final matches in the men’s category will be held, while a match for third place in the women’s category will be held.

On May 8, final matches will be held in both the men’s and women’s categories.